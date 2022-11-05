Authorities say a railroad worker was killed Saturday after a fuel ignition caused an explosion near Old Town Spring.

MORE STORIES OUT OF SPRING

Details are limited, as it's an active scene, but according to the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office, it happened sometime Saturday morning when two workers were on the tracks in the 26500 block of E. Hardy Rd.

Preliminary information is the two were doing "hotwork" on the rail line, when "a fuel gas ignited causing an explosion." One of the workers was rushed to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The second worker did not suffer any injuries. Their identities have not been released at this time.

No additional information has been shared, as of this writing, but an investigation is currently underway