From handyman to millionaire: Queens man takes home $476M

A man from Queens just hit the jackpot!

Johnnie Taylor, 71, of Howard Beach, just won the $476-million lottery jackpot.

He opted to take the lump sum payout which totaled $157 million.

Taylor recently retired from his handyman job at a building in Manhattan.

He bought the lucky ticket at the Liberty Beer and Convenience shop in Queens. The store now gets a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Taylor says he plans to use his winnings to travel, buy a new house, and purchase a new hybrid vehicle.