Quarantine staycation in your own back yard

In the midst of the Coronavirus pandemic, many Houstonians are finding themselves unable to escape the confines of their own homes. Houston landscape architecture firm Lanson. B Jones & Co. is giving us some tips to turn that boring backyard into a staycation retreat.

Some components that can make a backyard more enjoyable in the Texas heat include, ceiling fans, pools, and shaded outdoor patios. Make your backyard a comfortable environment by adding courtyard gardens and mosquito misting systems.

Plants can also keep backyards more shaded during the daytime. Flowers such as coneflowers, black-eyed susan, and gaillardia can withstand the sunshine and heat in Texas and provide some bright, seasonal color to spruce up your yard.

Outdoor kitchens can help you create meals without the hassle of having to go back and forth between the house. An outdoor kitchen can include appliances such as, grill, sink, fridge, bar, furniture, and sometimes a TV for entertainment.