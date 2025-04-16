Puppies stolen from Houston pet store returned after viral video shows child involved in theft

The Brief Surveillance video shows a group, including a child, stealing puppies from a Houston pet store. More than $10,000 in animals and merchandise were taken, including three puppies and a turtle. After the video went viral, all three dogs were returned, but the store owner still plans to press charges.



A Houston pet store owner says three puppies stolen in a bold theft — involving a child — have been returned after surveillance video of the incident went viral on social media.

A brazen theft caught on camera

The theft happened around 5 p.m. on April 14 at The Pet Place, located on Beamer Road in southeast Houston. Store owner Adam Abidlatif says three people and a child entered the store, and while one distracted an employee, the others entered a restricted area and concealed the puppies before walking out.

"They took three puppies — two chocolate dapple Dachshunds and a Shih Tzu," Abidlatif said. "They also took a turtle. That’s what fell out of his pocket while he was wrapping up the puppies."

Surveillance video also revealed that two individuals had come into the store hours earlier and stolen additional merchandise. The total value of the stolen items was more than $10,000, according to the owner.

"Have some kind of decency. Respect others, respect their property," said Abidlatif.

Dogs returned safe

After sharing the footage online, Abidlatif said all three dogs were returned within hours of each other on Wednesday. One woman reportedly walked into the store to return the Shih Tzu, while an unknown man is seen returning the dachshunds on surveillance video.

While grateful the animals were returned unharmed, Abidlatif said he was disturbed to see a child involved.

"Imagine if that was my son," he said. "I’d be torn up and feel like I failed as a father to show my kids the right way."

The incident has been reported to the Precinct 2 Constables' Office. As of Wednesday, no arrests had been made. Abidlatif said he still intends to press charges.