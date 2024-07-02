Prison officer filmed having sex with inmate

A U.K. prison officer has been arrested after a video and others were shared of her having sex with an inmate.

According to the Metropolitan Police, they didn't have to go far to find her because she was already in custody after being arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

