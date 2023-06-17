A symbolic dispute has emerged between House Republicans and the Biden administration regarding accusations that the White House violated the United States flag code during a Pride event.

MORE: Bud Light no longer America's top-selling beer as backlash continues

Kansas Senator Roger Marshall, a Republican, introduced legislation to prohibit government buildings from flying any flags other than the American flag, with few exceptions.

The controversy arose when Republicans criticized the White House for displaying the Pride flag alongside the US flag on the Truman Balcony, arguing that it was presented more prominently and at the same level as the American flag.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP HERE

According to the flag code, the American flag "should be at the center and at the highest point" when displayed among other banners, and additional flags should never be placed to the right of the American flag.

The White House defended its decision to fly the rainbow banner, while Democrats criticized the GOP for focusing on symbolism rather than addressing substantive issues.