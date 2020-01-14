President Trump welcomed with applause, chants of '4 more years' before LSU, Clemson game

article

Thunderous applause and chants of "Four More Years" welcomed President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump as they took the field at the New Orleans Superdome before college football's championship game between LSU and Clemson.

The crowd also broke into chants of "USA, USA."

The president and first lady walked onto the field Monday night for the singing of the national anthem.

Trump won a nearly 20-point victory in Louisiana in the 2016 presidential election.

Trump arrived at the domed stadium shortly before the game's scheduled kickoff. He was accompanied by his wife, first lady Melania Trump and South Carolina U.S. senators Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott. Graham and Scott are Republican, like the president.

Trump predicted that it will be a "great game" as he departed the White House.

RELATED: Burrow, LSU cap magical season, beat Clemson 42-25 for title

Advertisement

Trump is familiar with LSU. He took attended a November game in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, when the Tigers beat the Crimson Tide.

The president hosted many of Clemson's players and coaches at the White House in January 2019 after the team won the 2018 national championship.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.