President Trump says he’s ‘too busy’ to watch impeachment inquiry

article

As millions of Americans have their eyes fixed on the opening day of the public phase of the impeachment inquiry, President Donald Trump has his eyes fixed on Twitter.

Trump said he’s been “too busy” to watch the first public impeachment hearing.

But he told reporters as he meets with his Turkish counterpart in the Oval Office that he’s “sure” he’ll “get a report” from staff on the hearing, which he dismisses as a ”witch hunt” and a “hoax.”

On Wednesday as the inquiry testimony commenced, the president re-tweeted a video posted by the White House’s Twitter account calling the public impeachment hearings that kicked off Wednesday the “single greatest scam in the history of American politics.”

In the video directed at his supporters, Trump continued his familiar rhetoric on Democrats, who he alleges are seeking to take away his viewers’ guns, health care, freedom and votes.

“They want to take away your vote, they want to take away your freedom, they want to take away your judges,” said Trump in the video filmed in the White House’s Rose Garden.

Advertisement

He added that, “They're trying to stop me because I'm fighting for you. And I'll never let that happen.“

