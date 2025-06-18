President Trump's deportation efforts across the country | Border Watch with Jonathan Mejia

article

Dear border watchers,

It’s been quite a time for immigration in the country. President Trump’s mass deportation plans are being carried out throughout the country. His administration has a goal of arresting 3,000 undocumented immigrants daily.

ICE raids and arrests

We’ve seen anti-ICE protests start in Los Angeles and then extend to major cities. We’ve also seen lawmakers targeted with violence and threats. It’s a turbulent time for the country.

We started to see a slight shift in the focus of deportation efforts. President Trump told ICE officials last week to largely pause raids and arrests in the agricultural industry, hotels and restaurants, according to an internal email. The decision suggested the mass deportation campaign was hurting those industries. However, as of June 17th, President Trump reversed that decision. It’s leading to confusion.

This also comes as President Trump has called for ICE to double down on raids in Democratic-led sanctuary cities. There are now more than 57,000 detainees in ICE custody throughout the country, according to internal agency data.