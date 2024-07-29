President Joe Biden wants changes to be made to the Supreme Court
HOUSTON - President Joe Biden has unveiled three major changes he wants to see in the nation's highest court: The implementation of an enforceable ethics code for justices, term limits of 18 years on the bench, and a constitutional amendment to limit the justices’ recent controversial decision regarding presidential immunity.
