Prescribed fire to be conducted Thursday at Houston Arboretum

Those near the Houston Arboretum on Thursday may notice some smoke and fire, but don’t be alarmed.

The Arboretum is working with the Houston Fire Department and Texas Parks and Wildlife to conduct a prescribed fire.

A prescribed fire is an intentional, carefully planned fire. Prescribed fires are used as a wildland and habitat management tool.

Officials say HFD team members have undergone extensive training and meet national wildland firefighting and incident management standards. They will oversee public safety.

The prescribed fire will be conducted on approximately seven acres of the savanna area in the northeast corner of the nature sanctuary.

The Arboretum says this fire will help decrease the threat of wildfires and return nutrients to the soil, among other benefits.

The prescribed fire is scheduled to begin at noon, depending on the weather.

The fire will only last a few hours, but the Arboretum will be closed all day.

Click here to learn more about the prescribed burn.