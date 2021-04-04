Pregnant 22-year-old woman shot, killed in road rage incident in NW Houston

Houston police say a 22-year-old pregnant woman was shot and killed during a road rage incident in the 11200 block of Richmond Ave. near Wilcrest Dr.

Police say the incident started with a fight after a car accident. Officials say a man in one of the cars fired into the other hitting the passenger, a pregnant 22-year-old woman. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police received reports that people in both cars may have come into contact at another location prior to the shooting. Investigators did not reveal where the prior interaction was reported to have happened?

The person who fired the shot that killed the 22-year-old woman has not been arrested since speeding away from the scene of the shooting.

"He shot at the car. We're not aware if he's even aware that he struck somebody inside the vehicle," Ryan Evans from HPD said.

Houston police described the suspect's vehicle as a dark-colored two-door coupe BMW.

Investigators are looking into if the boyfriend's gun played any part in the conflict.

Police say this woman's death could be counted as a double murder because she was pregnant.