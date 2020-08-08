Possible road range incident under investigation in Kingwood

A man is in critical condition after what investigators say could have been a road rage incident in Kingwood.



Police say two men were driving along the Grand Parkway around 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning, when at least two gunman in a truck pulled up and opened fire.



The driver and passenger were both hit but were able to drive themselves to a hospital.



Investigators say they're now looking at multiple scenes.



“Yeah, there are multiple areas that are possibly related to it. We’re just kinds not able to tell whether they’re all related or not,” said Robert Moss with the Houston Police Department Homicide Unit.

The driver is expected to make a full recovery.



The passenger is in critical condition.