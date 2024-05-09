Polk County area residents were forced to evacuate due to heavy flooding and high water after storms, but some can now return to their homes to assess the damages.

In a recent announcement, the Polk County Office of Emergency Management stated those in the River Lakes Subdivision, Holiday Lake Estates, and Siesta County subdivision, sections 3 and 5.

For the Holiday Lakes area, this opening does not include River Road between Walnut Lane and Viewpoint and does not include Devil's Pass. Those living along Devils Road are still impacted and remain under the Mandatory Evacuation Order.

In River Lake Estates, the opening does not include residents living on Dogwood Street because it is still impacted by flooding and under the mandated evacuation.

A Phase 2 opening means the only people who are allowed inside the neighborhoods are insurance agents, friends, family, contractors requested by the homeowner, and disaster non-profit organizations assisting with cleanup and repairs.

According to law enforcement, they will have control points at the entrance of the subdivisions, and residents must meet whoever is coming inside and escort them to their property.