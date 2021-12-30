1 dead, 3 taken to hospital after Polk County helicopter crash

One person has died, and three people are being treated at a hospital after a helicopter crash in Polk County, Texas DPS says.

Authorities say the Bell 206 helicopter crashed around 11:45 a.m. Thursday.

Based on preliminary information by the Texas DPS, the helicopter was flying over private property when for an unknown reason, crashed. Three passengers were on board the plane, one of whom, identified as Daniel King, 54, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other passengers: Brayden King, 26, and Brocton King, 23, were rushed to CHI St. Luke's in unknown condition.

Additionally, officials identified the pilot as John Martin, 73, of Montgomery, Texas, and was rushed in unknown condition to Memorial Hermann Hospital for treatment.

The Federal Aviation Administration has been contacted and will conduct an investigation, but no additional information, as of this writing, has been shared.