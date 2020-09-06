Police: Toddler killed in shooting along Louisiana road

article

Police in Louisiana say a toddler was fatally shot while riding in a vehicle along a Louisiana road late Friday.



Baton Rouge police identified the child on Saturday as 3-year-old Ibrie Combs.



A police news release says a passing vehicle opened fire on the vehicle Combs was riding in.



The child was shot and later pronounced dead at the scene.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS



The vehicle Combs was riding in crashed during the shooting. The driver was injured and taken to a hospital.

A description of the passing vehicle wasn't immediately available.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS & WEATHER UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 APPS



Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome denounced the fatal shooting on Twitter and asked for anyone with information to contact authorities.