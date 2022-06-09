Police: Teen fatally shot co-conspirator during robbery, wounded another man

article

A teen is accused of fatally shooting his co-conspirator during a robbery that left another man wounded, according to Houston police.

Julio Arnoldo Osorio Saca, 18, is charged with murder and aggravated robbery.

The incident occurred on Tuesday in the 6000 block of Skyline Drive.

According to police, Osorio Saca and another man, 26, had been in the area targeting victims for robbery. As Osorio Saca exited the front passenger seat, police say, his gun discharged and his co-conspirator was shot.

Osorio Saca allegedly continued with the robbery, shot the robbery victim in the leg, and then fled in the vehicle.

Police say the suspect’s wounded co-conspirator was driving but began to lose consciousness. Osorio Saca reportedly moved him from the driver’s seat into the passenger seat and then drove him to an apartment in the 6300 block of Windswept Lane, according to police. He was later pronounced dead.

Officers later detained and questioned Osorio Saca. Police say he admitted to his role in the incident and was arrested and charged.

According to HPD, the robbery victim's injuries were not life-threatening.