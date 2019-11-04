Police seek identity of suspect accused of smashing windows at 3 Pearland schools

article

Police are searching for a suspect who they say smashed windows at three Pearland ISD schools.

According to the Pearland Police Department, the suspect smashed windows at Berry Miller Jr. High, Rogers Middle School, and Massey Ranch Elementary.

Police said on Saturday that the vandalism occurs overnight, during the early morning hours.

Pearland police are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect who smashed windows at three schools. (Pearland Police Department)

The police department released three images of the suspect wearing a distinct jacket.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect's identity is asked to contact Sgt. Mayville at 281-997-4128 or dmayville@pearlandtx.gov.