Police searching for suspects involved in robbery at Food Town in north Houston

Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspects responsible for a robbery at a Food Town in north Houston.

On Monday, Jan. 13 at around 8:45 p.m., two unknown suspects entered the Food Town, located at 7426 Airline.

The men separated once inside the store, picked up an item in the store, and then walked up the two different cash registers at the same time. As the cashiers were opening their cash registers to give the men their change, almost simultaneously, one of the suspects walked around the counter and removed the money from the cash drawer while the second suspect reached over the counter and removed the money from the cash drawer.

Both suspects then ran out of the store in an unknown direction. Police say the suspects fit the following descriptions: Suspect #1- Is described as being a Black male with short black hair, 18 to 21 years old, 5'07"-5'09", thin build with a black shirt on, and several tattoos on the left arm. Suspect #2 is described as being a Black male, 18 to 21 years old, 6’0" with a thin build and gray jacket.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspects in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org.