Police searching for 3 suspects who robbed Houston Wingstop at gunpoint

Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects responsible for an aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon at a Houston Wingstop.

Police say on Wednesday at around 11 p.m., three men who have not been identified entered the restaurant located at 448 West Little York.

According to HPD, one of the suspects used a rifle while pointing it at the employees behind the counter and demanded the money from the cash registers. The second suspect with a handgun walked around the counter and removed the money from the registers. A third suspect with a handgun in his waistband walked up to the customers at their tables and took their personal property. The suspects then ran out of the business and fled in a red Dodge Charger.

Suspect #1 has been described as being a Hispanic male in his 20’s wearing a Champion pullover with a handgun with a silver slide. Suspect #2 was described as being a male in his 20’s whose race is unknown wearing Adidas pants and carrying a rifle type of weapon. Suspect #3 is described as being a man in his 20’s whose race is unknown and wearing black clothing.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org.