Infant's death under investigation at Sunnyside apartment complex

The Brief A call came in about an infant dying at an apartment complex off South Loop East. The child was pronounced deceased at the scene.



An investigation is underway after an infant died at a Sunnyside apartment complex Saturday afternoon.

Police say a call came in at around noon at an apartment complex on Calhoun Road near South Loop East.

The child was pronounced deceased once first responders arrived.

Other details are not available at this time.

Homicide investigators are said to be at the scene. The child's cause of death has not been confirmed.