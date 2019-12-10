Police need help identifying accomplice who helped steal truck with baby inside

article

A 10-month-old baby girl was retrieved after a man stole a truck from a gas station while she was inside on Friday. According to the Houston Police Department, the truck was stolen from a gas station near Homestead and Bennington in northeast Houston.

This man pictured is an accomplice who drove the suspect to the gas station in a dark Toyota RAV4. He possibly goes by the nickname "DK" and is described as a 5'11", 220-pound black male.

Police continue to search for the suspect who broke into the car and drove away with the infant. He is described as a skinny Hispanic male with a beard, wearing a blue hoodie and dark blue pants.

There is a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and/or charge of this suspect. Call 713-222-TIPS with any information.