Police: Men found dead in Fulshear home may have been there for days
FULSHEAR, Texas - Police are investigating the deaths of two men found in a home in Fulshear.
Officers made a welfare check around 10 a.m. Monday in the 7400 block of Katy after two men hadn’t been seen in a while.
When officers made entry, police say they found the bodies of a man who leases the house and a neighbor from down the street.
Police say it appears they had been there for a few days.
The cause of their deaths is unclear.
The investigation is still in the preliminary stages.
This is a developing story. It will be updated accordingly.