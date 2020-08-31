Police: Men found dead in Fulshear home may have been there for days

article

Police are investigating the deaths of two men found in a home in Fulshear.

Officers made a welfare check around 10 a.m. Monday in the 7400 block of Katy after two men hadn’t been seen in a while.

When officers made entry, police say they found the bodies of a man who leases the house and a neighbor from down the street.

Police say it appears they had been there for a few days.

The cause of their deaths is unclear.

The investigation is still in the preliminary stages.

This is a developing story. It will be updated accordingly.