POLICE: Man shot in the head during apparent drive-by, takes himself to hospital

Officials say a man shot in the head, during what looks to be a drive-by shooting Saturday night, managed to drive himself to the hospital.

Preliminary information from HPD Night Command Lt. E. Pavel suggests it started when an unidentified victim was parked outside Beechnut and Fondren. The victim was allegedly arguing with another man when an SUV pulled up beside him and started opening fire.

The man suffered a gunshot wound to the head but was able to drive himself to the hospital. That's when police were called and said he was in serious, but stable condition.

Despite losing a lot of blood, Lt. Pavel said the man was able to articulate what happened and how it all unfolded.

An investigation remains underway at this time.

