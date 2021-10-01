Police: Man fatally shot during argument while leaving club in north Houston

article

A man was shot and killed during an argument outside of a nightclub in north Houston early Friday morning, police say.

The shooting occurred around 2:35 a.m. in the 1000 block of West Rankin Road.

According to police, the man and his friend were leaving the nightclub when an argument broke out between the man and multiple unknown suspects who were also leaving the club.

Police say one of the suspects pulled out a gun and shot the man multiple times.

The suspects fled the scene. The man's friend call 9-1-1.

Houston Fire Department paramedics transported the man to the hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

