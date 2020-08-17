Police: Man dies days after jumping out of SUV on N Eldridge Parkway

Houston police say a man has died several days after he jumped out of a moving vehicle and was hit by another car.

The 32-year-old man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after the crash that occurred in the 4300 block of North Eldridge Parkway around 10:05 p.m. August 7. He passed away on August 15.

Police say the victim was a passenger in a maroon Kia Sorento when he had a possible psychiatric or narcotics episode and jumped out of the moving vehicle, landing in a dark area of the roadway.

Police say, at some point, a 74-year-old woman driving a Mercedes E430 struck the man and continued driving.

Officers located the Mercedes and questioned the driver. According to police, the woman was determined to not be intoxicated and stated she did not realize she had hit a man in the dark area of the street. The woman was questioned and released.

The investigation continues.