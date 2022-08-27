Police looking for missing woman, 75, with Alzheimer's last seen in west Houston

article

Authorities need your help finding a missing woman, 75, diagnosed with Alzheimer's last seen in west Houston.

Nelly Williams was last seen Saturday in the 9600 block of West View Dr. on foot, police said. Ms. Williams has been described as 5'5" with gray hair and brown eyes, weighing about 117 pounds.

Officials also said Ms. Williams was last seen wearing a white sweater with a coral blouse, beige slacks, and black and white shoes.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you're asked to call the Houston Police Department's Missing Person's Division at 832-394-1840.