Police investigating fatal crash on IH-610, Ship Channel Bridge

Houston police are on the scene of a fatal crash that occurred just before 1 p.m.

We're told the crash happened on IH-610 and the Ship Channel Bridge going north.

Houston police said the crash involved an 18-wheeler.

All lanes going northbound have been blocked off.

No other details have been released as of yet.

This is a developing story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.