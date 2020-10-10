Police investigating fatal crash on IH-610, Ship Channel Bridge
article
HOUSTON - Houston police are on the scene of a fatal crash that occurred just before 1 p.m.
We're told the crash happened on IH-610 and the Ship Channel Bridge going north.
Houston police said the crash involved an 18-wheeler.
All lanes going northbound have been blocked off.
No other details have been released as of yet.
This is a developing story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.