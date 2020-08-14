Police investigating death of Texas 2-year-old as homicide

Police are investigating the death of a Texas 2-year-old.

On August 6, officers from the Kerrville Police Department responded to a home after Kerrville EMS requested their presence for a child with injuries.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

The child, a 2-year-old boy, was taken to a nearby hospital before he was then transported by air to University Hospital in San Antonio.

The boy later passed away on August 9 and the Bexar County Medical Examiner ruled the case as a homicide.