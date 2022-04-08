Police investigating deadly car crash in South Houston

Authorities are piecing together a deadly crash in South Houston Friday afternoon.

Details are limited as it's an active scene, so it's unclear what led up to the crash, but it happened in the 16400 block of Middlebrook Dr. around 12:35 p.m.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash, resulting in a fatality, but did not say how many people were affected.

No other information was made available, as of this writing.

This story will continue to be updated as it continues to develop.