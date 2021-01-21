Police investigating deadly auto-pedestrian crash in NE Houston

article

The Houston Police Department is investigating following a deadly auto-pedestrian crash on Thursday night.



Authorities said the crash occurred on the 9200 block of Laura Koppe Road, just after 9 p.m.

Witnesses reported that a man was walking on the side of the road. He then walked out into the middle of the road and laid down.

Police said that before witnesses could get him up, a white sedan came and struck the man.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the white sedan remained at the scene and is cooperating with authorities.

Authorities said the driver did not appear intoxicated and is not expected to be charged.

The investigation is ongoing.