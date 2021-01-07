Police investigating attempted bank robbery, possible chemical exposure in West Houston

article

One person has been detained following an attempted bank robbery in West Houston on Thursday afternoon.

Police said the attempted robbery occurred at a Chase Bank on the 10400 block of Westheimer in West Houston, around 4:15 p.m.

Authorities said they responded to a bank robbery in progress with a suspect having a gun.



We’re told a note was passed to the teller stating he may have something strapped to him.

Police said the suspect has been detained.



Authorities have closed off the area after finding some suspicious substances in his vehicle.

This is a breaking news story. We’ll keep you up-to-date with the latest.

