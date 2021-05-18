Expand / Collapse search
Police find buckets of liquid meth during Texas City traffic stop

Texas City
Texas City police seized more than 230 kilos of liquid meth during a traffic stop.

TEXAS CITY, Texas - Texas City police say two men who ran off after being pulled over left behind 232 kilos of liquid meth in their pickup truck.

Two officers were with K9 Kobra when they made a traffic stop around 6:30 p.m. Monday on the east feeder road FM 1764/EF Lowry Expressway at Willow.

Police searched the vehicle and found the 13 five-gallon buckets containing liquid methamphetamine in the back of the truck, officials say.

Authorities say that’s when the two men who had been in the pickup truck ran off.

It is unclear what led to the initial traffic stop.

