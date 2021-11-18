Police: Driver crashed into HPD cruiser at scene of another crash

article

A woman was taken to the hospital after crashing into the back of a Houston Police Department cruiser that was at the scene of another crash, police say.

The crash temporarily shut down the northbound lanes of the Gulf Freeway near Beltway 8, but lanes have since reopened.

According to police, HPD and Harris County Sheriff’s Office MAP vehicles were at the scene of a two-vehicle crash around 2:10 a.m. when a gray Ford Fusion struck one of the police cruisers.

Police say the crash pushed the cruiser into another HPD cruiser and a Harris County Sheriff’s Office MAP pickup truck.

Police say the officers were outside of their vehicles at the time of the crash and were not injured.

The woman was taken to the hospital with some broken bones. Police said she would be evaluated to determine if intoxication was a factor in the crash.

