Suspect in stolen company truck leads LAPD in pursuit through San Fernando Valley

Authorities are in pursuit of a driver in a stolen company truck in the San Fernando Valley area Wednesday morning.

The suspect is in a heavy equipment vehicle and has driven through Chatsworth, Northridge, Canoga Park, and the Winnetka areas.

Signage on the driver's side door says the truck belongs to Atomic Concrete Pumping, a concrete contractor based in the Los Angeles area.

The company's owner told FOX 11 one of its employees was at the gas station filling up the tank when it was stolen.

Image 1 of 4 ▼

In the area near Sherman Way and Tampa Avenue in Northridge, a small blue car was seen slowly reversing into the stolen truck. That's when the truck pushes it out of the way, forcing it to hit an SUV next to it. The driver in that SUV then tries to pursue the stolen truck and at one point the two drivers are seen having a loud discussion and apparently yelling. The driver in the stolen truck then drives away.

A second driver in a sedan is also seen trying to catch up to the suspect during the pursuit.

The LAPD has attempted to deploy two spike strips so far in an effort to stop the suspect, but both attempts were not successful.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.



