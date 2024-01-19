LA police chase ends with driver in allegedly stolen truck getting shot in downtown

A police chase that stretched across Los Angeles County took a violent turn as the suspect inside an allegedly stolen pickup truck got shot trying to get away from the cops.

The chase started around noon Friday in Culver City before the driver ditched the car and got shot in downtown Los Angeles.

During the pursuit, the driver allegedly hit speeds of up to 100 miles per hour and blew through red lights as he attempted to evade authorities, weaving through the residential streets of LA.

Officials said the suspect was wanted in connection with an allegedly stolen vehicle, a white Dodge Ram.

Despite the many tight turns and small roads, the driver of the white Dodge Ram continued the chase with some "sidewalk surfing" as FOX 11's Stu Mundel caught the car bypassing an intersection via a sidewalk, skimming the outer edge of a local business. At certain points, a couple of pedestrians who had nothing to do with the chase almost got hit by the pickup truck.

"It was pretty scary," said Elijah Woods, who was parking his car near Pico Boulevard when he saw the helicopters.

Woods adds the white truck flew by "faster than I've ever seen someone drive on this street."

Police followed the wanted driver through the Mid City area, into downtown Los Angeles. The driver appeared to hit a parked minivan on the corner of Pico Blvd. and Paloma St. in the downtown Los Anglees area.

The suspect then took off on foot and ran for cover in a nearby building, while officers followed close behind.

Officials did not specify the nature of the shooting. It is also unknown what prompted one of the officers to open fire.

Some of the witnesses told FOX 11 on Friday that they saw the suspect carrying something that resembled a rifle. The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that there was a weapon involved but that no officers were injured.

The suspect did receive medical attention, but his condition is not yet known.

No further information is available at this time.