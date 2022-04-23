Police chase in Spring ends with driver arrested after losing tire

article

Authorities say a police chase in Spring ended with a driver getting arrested after losing a tire.

MORE POLICE CHASE COVERAGE

It happened in the 19400 block of I-45 near Cypresswood around 1 a.m. when the Houston Police Department was called to assist Stafford PD in the pursuit of a Dodge pickup truck. The chase lasted about an hour going through surface streets and several freeways throughout Central Houston.

The driver then went northbound on the North Freeway from southeast Houston before losing their front driver side wheel at some point but kept driving for several miles. Eventually, police say the driver came to a stop on the northbound lanes of the North Freeway at Cypresswood Dr.

The driver, who was only identified as a woman, was arrested and taken to a hospital for further evaluation.

MORE STORIES FROM SPRING

No officers were injured during the chase, but unconfirmed reports say the driver may have hit a Stafford PD patrol vehicle.

Advertisement

No other information was made available, as of this writing but FOX 26 Houston will continue to make updates to this story as it develops.