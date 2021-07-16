POLICE: Body found in the trunk of a parked car in southwest Houston

article

Officials are investigating how a man's body ended up in a parked car's trunk over in southwest Houston Friday.

Details are limited currently as it's an active scene, but police say the man's body was found in the car's trunk in the 4600 block of Wild Indigo.

No additional information was provided, as of this writing.

