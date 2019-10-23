Police believe mother missing for over a year was dismembered with chainsaw by boyfriend

Police have charged the boyfriend of a Houston mother that went missing nearly a year ago with murder.

Court documents say that Erik Arceneaux is accused of killing Maria Jimenez-Rodriguez, his girlfriend at the time, and dismembering her body with a chainsaw.

According to what the suspect has told police, the pair were a couple, but those close to Maria say that he was a gym trainer that developed an obsession and began stalking her, and that Maria was not interested in a romantic relationship.

Jimenez-Rodriguez was last seen on June 21, 2018 after dropping her daughter off at the babysitter's house. According to investigators, the victim's co-workers said they received unusual text messages from her saying she would arrive late to work. Co-workers told police that it didn't sound like the text messages were coming from the victim.

Her sister, Gloria Jimenez, reported her missing after she didn't show up for work or show up to go pick her daughter up from the babysitter's home.

Investigators say the suspect told police that he hadn't seen the victim that day, but cellphone data revealed that both of them were in the same location. Police tracked the suspect's whereabouts further and saw that he also went to a Home Depot in northwest Houston. Surveillance video and a signed receipt also confirmed this. According to police, cellphone data shows Arceneaux also had Jimenez-Rodriguez's phone on him.

Authorities searched the suspect's home in the 5000 block of Evella Street on October 18. Officers found drops of blood on the wall, however, they were unable to determine if it was the victim's.

The victim's body hasn't been located.