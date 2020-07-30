Police: 60-year-old woman pistol-whipped during robbery at Houston convenience store

Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division need your help in identifying the suspects responsible for an aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.



Authorities said the incident took place July 23 around 6 a.m. when a 60-year-old woman was working at a convenience store near Greenspoint Drive and the Sam Houston Tollway in Houston.

Surveillance video showed an unknown male enter the store, get a drink, and walk to the register to purchase an orange Fanta soda. While at the register, authorities said, the male looks around the store and also looked outside as if he was looking for someone.

The man left the store, then about 30 seconds to a minute later, police said five unknown males entered the store and ran towards the victim.



Authorities said the victim was dragged behind the counter and one suspect pointed a handgun at the victim’s head and demanded the ATM be opened. The victim stated, according to police, that she didn’t have a key, so the suspects ordered the woman to open the safe. The victim stated she didn’t have access to the safe. That’s when the man with a handgun hit the victim in the head with the gun.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS & WEATHER UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 APPS



Police said the suspects took the cash registers, cigarettes, and other merchandise from the store before fleeing in a black 4-door vehicle.



The suspects are described as follows:

• Black male, medium build, twist hair, wearing a red University of Houston hoodie, black pants and red, yellow and black Nike shoes

• Black male, medium build, wearing a grey hoodie, black pants with white stripes, black mask with gloves, black and red tennis shoes and displayed a black handgun

• Black male, wearing a black mask with a black and grey hoodie with “84” on the front, also wearing black pants with white stripes and black shoes

• Black male, medium build, wearing a yellow hoodie and black gloves and mask

• Black male, slim build, wearing an Adidas shirt covering his face, blue gym shorts and slides

• Black male, slim build, twist hair, wearing a grey shirt, black shorts and a tattoo on his left arm



Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported anonymously by calling (713) 222-TIPS or online at www.crimestoppers.org.