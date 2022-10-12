3 Philadelphia SWAT officers shot, 19-year-old suspect killed during warrant service

A 19-year-old suspect is dead and three Philadelphia SWAT officers are in the hospital after gunfire broke out while authorities were serving a homicide arrest warrant early Wednesday morning.

Police say shots rang out while SWAT officers were approaching a home on the 800 block of 10th Street to arrest a teen wanted in connection with a recent homicide and multiple armed robberies.

The suspect opened fire on SWAT officers through the front door and windows, according to police. A short time later, the suspect tried to flee through the back door where he was encountered by more officers.

A shootout ensued in the rear of the property, and officers fatally struck the suspect. He was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Three SWAT officers were injured in the shooting and transported to a local hospital. One was shot in the leg, one in the hip, and a third was hit in the chest after a bullet ricochet off their protective vest.

All three officers are said to be in stable condition, and two could possibly be released from the hospital later today.

Police say the 19-year-old was wanted for a homicide that occurred in August, and say he was responsible for least two armed robberies over the past two years.

Philadelphia Police Deputy Commission John Stanford called the shooting "ridiculous" in a press conference outside the hospital where SWAT officers were being treated Wednesday morning.

"These officers sign up to do a job, it's to protect and serve, but not to take gunfire," Stanford said. "At some point it becomes enough, and I think we've reached that point."

As gun violence continues to rise across the city, Stanford says that "some of these people need to be in jail."

"At the end of the day it comes down to some folks – not everybody, I want to very clear about that, not everybody deserves to be in jail. But some folks that have a lengthy record, they deserve to be in jail," Stanford said. "Because again there are too many innocent citizens that essentially their lives are at risk every day because there isn’t any accountability.

"The bottom line is we need everybody," Stanford added. "Parents, family members; this is an all-hands-on-deck situation, where everybody has to be held accountable."

Three people were handcuffed by police as FOX 29 arrived at scene. Police say they were in the house as the shooting unfolded, but do not believe they were involved at this time.

Stanford says Commissioner Danielle Outlaw is out of town at a ‘Major City Chiefs’ event, but was able to speak to the injured by phone following the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.