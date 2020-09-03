Police: 15-year-old shot following argument in Southeast Houston

article

A 15-year-old was taken to the hospital following a shooting in Southeast Houston on Thursday evening.



According to Lt. Larry Crowson with the Houston Police Department, officers were called out to the 7800 block of Faulker for a reported shooting.

Crowson said an officer in the area also heard some gunfire and responded to the scene.



When officers arrived, they found a 15-year-old male with at least one gunshot wound.



Police said he is expected to survive.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS & WEATHER UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 APPS



Crowson said there was some sort of an argument in the parking lot of the location.



That’s when, police said, there was an exchange of gunfire between at least two people.



Crowson said it’s unclear if the victim was one of the shooters or a victim caught in the crossfire.



No other details about the shooting have been released.