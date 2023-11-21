Emergency crews responded to a deadly plane crash in Plano near West Park Boulevard and Midway Road on Tuesday night.

The FAA says the single-engine Mooney M20 crashed around 6 p.m. and came to a rest next to Mama's Daughter's Diner and Nail Addiction.

The plane and an unoccupied van nearby caught fire, but none of the businesses nearby were damaged.

The pilot, the only person on board the plane, was killed in the crash.

"Thankfully, the plane did not actually land on or collide with anything," said Plano Fire-Rescue Public Information Officer Daniel Daly.

"It was just flames everywhere, it was really bad," said Austin Selkin, who came to the area after seeing the smoke.

Video from Selkin showed crews attempting to put out a fire in the van next to the plane.

The Air Park-Dallas Airport is less than a half mile from the crash site.

Plano Fire-Rescue would not speculate as to the plane's flight path.

"We do not know where the aircraft was destined, whether they were going to this landing strip that is really close or Addison. We don't really have that information right now. Again, any flight plans or any information is going to be FAA or NTSB," said Daly.

The name of the pilot has not been released at this time.

The FAA and the NTSB will investigate the cause of the crash. NTSB investigators are expected to arrive on scene Wednesday morning.

Until then, the plane will remain on the scene until federal investigators send it to a secure location for further evaluation.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is maintaining the scene while Plano PD and Fire-Rescue photograph and document the scene.