If you're in the Montgomery County area, you might notice some energy outages, but authorities say there's nothing to worry about.

From 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., officials with Montgomery Co. Sheriff's Office say Entergy crews are scheduled to perform "reliability upgrades" which will result in power outages for residents in the area.

"The upgrades scheduled will help improve reliability and provide additional capacity to support growth in the community," officials said.

Customers near Longstreet, Calvary Rd., as well as a portion of Hwy 75 residents in Willis may be the main ones experiencing a service interruption.