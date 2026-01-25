Plane registered to Houston company crashes in Maine: Reports

article

The Brief A jet reportedly registered to a Houston-based company crashed during takeoff at a Maine airport Sunday. The Bombardier Challenger was carrying eight people when it overturned on the runway. Authorities have not released information on injuries or the identities of those onboard.



A plane appearing to be registered to a Houston-based company crashed while taking off from an airport in Maine Sunday evening.

The plane was carrying eight people when it crashed, the FAA reports.

The incident comes as the area faces inclement weather due to a widespread winter storm.

Plane crash in Maine

What we know:

The crash happened around 7:45 p.m. ET, the FAA announced Sunday over X, formerly Twitter. It took place at the Bangor International Airport in Maine.

The plane was a Bombardier Challenger 600, and is said to have been carrying six passengers and two crew members. A recording of the air traffic control radio reviewed by FOX 26 reveals the tail number for the plane — N10KJ.

The plane bearing that number matches the model released by the FAA. It was also recorded as leaving Houston Sunday evening and landing in Bangor. Reports say the plane attempted to take off less than two hours later.

After that attempt, the same recording that revealed the number says a passenger airplane was upside down on the runway. Shortly after, the airport shut down traffic.

The N10KJ plane is registered to KTKJ Challenger, LLC. The address linked to that tail number is that of Arnold & Itkin, a Houston law firm. Some reports assert that the firm is the owner of the craft, but it has not been independently confirmed that this is true, or whether any of their staff were involved in the crash.

What we don't know:

No word has been released on the conditions of the plane's occupants.

No identities of occupants have been released.