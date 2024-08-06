Texas law enforcement are investigating a deadly plane crash in Brazoria County on Tuesday.

According to Texas Department of Public Safety troopers, the crash occurred on private property near County Road 416.

Courtesy of TxDPS - Southeast Texas Region (@TxDPSSoutheast) on X

One person was confirmed to have died, officials say. No other passengers were onboard.

The Federal Aviation Administration was notified about the crash, Texas DPS said.