Pink Moon 2025: First full moon of spring on Sunday

The first full moon of spring will rise this Sunday evening, and it's called the Pink Moon!

Spring's first full moon is a Micromoon, meaning the Moon is farthest from its orbit from Earth, actually making it appear smaller, opposite of a Supermoon.

The moon will be at its fullest at 7:22 p.m. Central Time on Sunday.

This moon is also used to help determine the date of Easter, which is on Sunday, April 20.

