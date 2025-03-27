Pier 6 Seafood & Oyster House in San Leon: Foodies & Friends

Just about an hour’s drive south of downtown is the coastal town of San Leon. Here second-generation oysterman Raz Halili (Prestige Oysters) opened his restaurant Pier 6 Seafood and Oyster House, one of the most popular seafood restaurants in the Bay area.

Incredible views of Galveston Bay greet diners, and as Katie Stone discovers, makes for a great getaway from the hustle and bustle of Houston.

Image 1 of 4 ▼

Raz Halili gives Katie a good course in Oysters 101, explaining why Gulf Coast oysters change in taste throughout the season. But there’s more to this restaurant than oysters, and Executive Chef Joe Cervantez walks us through some of their top dishes.

Image 1 of 12 ▼

Pier 6 Seafood and Oyster House is located at 113 6th Street in San Leon. (281-339-1515)

They are open Tuesday-Thursday 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Friday-Saturday 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Happy Hour is Tuesday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., with $0.50 oysters on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

Want to make a weekend out of it? Check out The Bungalows at Pier 6 located at 111 18th St. in San Leon, Texas ( 281-339-1515) Reasonably priced starting at $125/night, the bungalows offer an opportunity to enjoy the waterfront and the good food for more than just an hour or two.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

The Cleverley Stone Foundation was created by Cleverley’s daughter, Katie Stone, to continue her mother’s mission and legacy of supporting Houston Restaurant Weeks benefiting the Houston Food Bank, which takes place August 1 through Labor Day each year.

Together, Houstonians and Houston restaurant owners have raised more than $18 million over the past 20 years to support the Houston Food Bank and the hunger needs of our community.

Houston Restaurant Weeks and its sister event Eat Drink HTX are the largest annual fundraiser for the nation’s largest food bank. The Houston Food Bank services an 18-county area in Southeast Texas.

COMING IN 2025: Houston Restaurant Weeks – August 1 - September 1