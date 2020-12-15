Phishing scam email appears to target TDLR licensees, says agency

The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation says that an unknown number of people appear to have been targeted with a phishing scam email asking them to validate their TDLR profile information.

The agency says that it did not send the email and urges anyone who received it to delete the email without clicking on the link or confirming or providing any personal information.

TDLR says one of its licensees alerted the agency to the scam and that their information security team is investigating.

The agency says the email appears to come from TDLR but has a return email address that does not belong to the agency. Recipients are falsely told that TDLR is requiring all licensees to validate their information no later than Dec. 24, 2020, or their next license renewal could be delayed. TDLR asserts that it sent no such email.

Those who did click on the link in the email are advised to reset their password on their TDLR account and any other accounts they may have that use the same password.

It appears that the link in question is no longer active, but TDLR is reminding everyone to protect their personal information while they’re online by using the following tips:

Never disclose your password to anyone, even a customer service representative from TDLR

Make sure sites are encrypted before providing any personal information. Look for a key or lock on your screen

Use unique passwords when setting up an account. Don’t re-use passwords and avoid using your date of birth, Social Security number, or simple words as a password. Use a password manager to assist in creating and tracking secure passwords

Avoid sending personal information via email unless the security method used is specifically outlined and the data is encrypted

Use a secure browser

