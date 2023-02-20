Do you love dogs and movies about dogs? Then the Chief Doggie Flicks Officer position may be for you!

Pettable is looking for a new CDFO to watch and review 10 hours of feel-good dog movies in 48 hours.

You can get paid $1,000 to watch the seven movies that include Scooby Doo, Hachi, My Dog Skip, the animated 101 Dalmatians and more.

The candidate will need to be 18 years or older, a legal citizen or permanent resident of the United States, and able to write a 1,000-word blog post about the movies. Other requirements include a passion for pets, a love of pet films, and maybe a box of tissues.

To apply, you will need to tell Pettable what role pets have played in your life and why you’re the best candidate for the job.

You have until March 6 at 5 p.m. ET to apply. To learn more and apply, click here.